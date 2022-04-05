NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama will serve up food from his home country at the 2022 Masters Champions Dinner on Tuesday night.

As defending champion, Matsuyama gets to choose the menu that typically contains cuisine from the winner’s home country. Guests at the exclusive dinner include recipients of the famed green jacket.

The tournament unveiled the menu on Twitter Tuesday, saying it was in honor of Matsuyama, “Japan’s first champion.”

His menu will start out with assorted appetizers, including sushi, sashimi, Yakitori chicken skewers and nigiri, a delicacy consisting of sliced raw fish that is placed over sweet and salty vinegared rice.

The first course is Miso glazed black cod with a dashi broth.

The main course is Miyazaki Wagyu — A5 Wagyu beef ribeye with mixed mushrooms and vegetables and Sansho daikon ponzu sauce.

For dessert, there will be a Japanese strawberry shortcake — a fluffy sponge cake with whipped cream and Amaou strawberries.

“I’m really looking forward to the Champions dinner tonight,” Matsuyama told reporters.

His menu is a striking difference to that of Tiger Woods, who in 1998 — after winning his first Masters — requested cheeseburgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, french fries and milkshakes.

“They said you could pick anything you want,” Woods said at the time, according to the Los Angeles Times. “This is what I grew up eating, and that’s what I still am eating. It’s what I like to eat.”

In 2014, Australian Adam Scott served Moreton Bay lobster, and the 2004 menu of Canadian Mike Weir included a roasted rack of elk.

Matsuyama won the 2021 Masters by one stroke over Will Zalatoris.