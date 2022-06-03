Hideki Matsuyama disqualified from Memorial Tournament over golf club: ‘Just unfortunate set of circumstances’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eight-time PGA Tour winner Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified from the first round of the Memorial Tournament Thursday after officials found he had markings on one of his golf clubs that did not meet the tour’s equipment standards.

Chief referee Steve Rintoul explained that someone, who he declined to name, pointed out that Matsuyama’s 3-wood appeared to have noticeable white markings that were seemingly used for alignment.

While the markings themselves were not an issue, the substance used to make them was significant enough that it could alter the flight of the ball.

“There was a lot of white,” Rintoul said. “A white-out substance that was very much up on the face of the club, which, really, it’s very clear in equipment rules that is not allowed.”

DUSTIN JOHNSON PAID AROUND $125 MILLION TO JOIN RIVAL SAUDI-BACKED GOLF TOUR: REPORT

Players are allowed to have nonconforming clubs in their bags, but the issue arose after Matsuyama used it for his opening tee shot.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It was thick enough you could pick up on where it was on the face,” Rintoul said. “But the damage was done on the first hole.”

Thursday marked the first time Matsuyama had been disqualified from a PGA Tour tournament.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Just unfortunate set of circumstances for Hideki, for sure,” Rintoul said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.