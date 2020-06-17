Herschel Walker offers to send people who want to defund police to countries without them

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker offered to work with airlines to send people who want to defund the police to countries without them.

Walker, who played 12 years in the NFL, took his thoughts to Twitter in response to people who want to eliminate police departments across the United States.

“I have an idea… For all these people who don’t want any police, I’d love to meet with American Airlines, Delta, and Southwest and make a deal to fly them to countries that don’t have police. I want them to be happy!” Walker wrote.

On Sunday, Walker said that he would serve as a black leader to help bring all members of Congress together to solve problems of racial injustice and police brutality in the country.

“We’re civilized people,” Walker said. “Why can’t true congressmen/women and senators get together with leaders from all ethnic groups, both left and right, to find solutions… unless certain people in Washington don’t want to see a change. I’m volunteering myself as one of the black leaders.”

Walker also recently retweeted his son, Christian, on Twitter who said that he doesn’t feel bad for the people who are looting and burning down buildings during the nationwide protests.

“My dad grew up in the deep south as a poor black man and turned himself into an notable athlete, business man, and person,” Christian Walker wrote. “No, I don’t feel bad for ‘oppressed’ people who run around burning buildings down. I’m not sorry I’m grateful for my country/the opportunities it’s given me.”