Herschel Walker was the star freshman running back on Georgia when he led the Bulldogs to their last national championship in 1980 and was among the first to congratulate Kirby Smart and the team for beating Alabama for the title on Monday night.

Walker, who is running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, was among those who were pumped for the Bulldogs’ 33-18 victory over Alabama. In 1980, Walker ran for 1,616 yards and 15 touchdowns and helped the team beat Notre Dame for the title in the Sugar Bowl. Walker had 150 yards and a TD in that game.

“When you make a DAWG mad, they will bite back!! CONGRATS to the @GeorgiaFootball DAWGS!!!,” he wrote.

Other former Georgia players also chimed in.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett fired two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to help lift the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980.

After a questionable fumble call that led to an Alabama score earlier in the period, Bennett would regroup and toss a 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to put the Bulldogs back up. Bennett would strike again later in the fourth with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers.

With 3:33 left, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young would get the ball back to try to force overtime. Young would throw a Pick Six to Kelee Ringo, which would seal the deal.

Bennett finished 17-for-26 with 224 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Mitchell had two catches for 50 yards and Bowers had four catches for 36 yards.