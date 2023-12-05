Heisman Trophy 2023: Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr, Marvin Harrison Jr named finalists

The Heisman Trophy finalists were revealed on Monday as the award for the most outstanding college football will be announced later this weekend officially kicking off the postseason.

The lineup is epic.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are in contention for the award. Each player has had a terrific season and only the Huskies star has a chance at a national title.

Daniels put together a terrific 2023 season. The former Arizona State quarterback threw for a career-high 3,812 yards and 40 touchdown passes. He only had four interceptions during the year. The Tigers are 9-3 ahead of their ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against Wisconsin.

Nix was just as outstanding as Daniels was during the season. He had the Ducks on the verge of a College Football Playoff berth, but two losses to Penix’s Huskies put them out of contention. In 13 games, he had 4,145 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes. He transferred from Auburn after the 2021 season.

Penix was also a transfer quarterback, coming to Washington from Indiana after the 2021 season. He had 4,218 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes. It was the second time he put together 4,000-plus passing yard seasons. He has the Huskies at 13-0 heading into their Playoff matchup against Texas.

Harrison is the only player who is not a quarterback in contention. The Buckeyes star is certainly set to be an early draft pick when he does turn pro. He had 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. Ohio State’s key loss to Michigan down the stretch forced them out of the Big Ten title game and out of CFP contention.

Caleb Williams was the defending Heisman Trophy winner coming into the 2023 season. The USC standout had a chance to become the first player since Archie Griffin to win two back-to-back trophies but fell off toward the end of the year.

The Heisman Trophy winner will be decided on Saturday night.

