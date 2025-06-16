Heat’s Tyler Herro makes startling comments about history before 1950

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro made startling claims during a recent livestream as he got firmly settled into what could be an exciting offseason for the organization.

Herro was spotted with popular Twitch streamers Adin Ross and N3on and was asked whether he thought Basketball Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain would be a top-five player in today’s NBA.

Herro said he did not know what Chamberlain “looked like” when he played and believed that Chamberlain did, in fact, score 100 points in a single NBA game.

Then, the conversation veered off track.

“You think history is a real thing?” Herro asked.

Ross replied, “Yeah.”

“Nah, I don’t believe in history,” Herro said. “No, I’m dead a–.”

Ross was perplexed and asked, “you don’t believe in s— that happened like 200 years ago?” Herro said, “No, hell no,” adding that he did not believe man actually landed on the moon.

Ross smirked to the camera.

“I don’t believe in that. I don’t believe in anything that happened before 1950,” Herro said while later questioning how historians knew that Christopher Columbus sailed west and landed in the present-day Bahamas and later Cuba and Hispaniola.

It is unclear whether Herro was being serious with his answers as he seemed to be chummy with Ross and N3on.

The 25-year-old was born in Milwaukee and attended Whitnall High School in Greenfield before he attended the University of Kentucky.