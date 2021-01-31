Heat's Tyler Herro learns of possible COVID-19 exposure during halftime against Kings

Miami Heat’s COVID-19 problems continue after point guard Tyler Herro revealed following Saturday’s win over the Sacramento Kings that he learned during halftime that he may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Heat used their 14th lineup in 19 games on Saturday and may have to make more changes after Herro said he learned during halftime that a housemate tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s unclear if Herro, who put up 15 points and three assists in Miami’s 105-104 win over Sacramento, will be able to play in Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets but he’s already missed time this season due to a neck injury.

Kendrick Nunn was also absent from Saturday’s game because he was awaiting a COVID-19 test result when the game started. Nunn was cleared by the second quarter and could have played, but head coach Erik Spoelstra elected to not use him.

“We were waiting for his test results,” Spoelstra said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “At that point he wasn’t available in the first quarter, so I went a different direction. And then just didn’t go back to it. It’s just one of those unfortunate things. I guess if those type of things are going to happen, it’ll happen to us. We’ll test it out first, and then find a way to make it work.”

The Heat snapped a five-game losing streak with the return of Jimmy Butler who missed 10 games because of the NBA’s virus-related protocols. He scored a season-high 30 points in 34 minutes of play.

“We’re going to build off of this,” Butler said after the game. “So much to get better at, but we can do it. We’re going to turn this around.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.