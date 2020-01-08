Heat's Jimmy Butler, Pacers' TJ Warren get into verbal altercation on the court

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren got into an on-court spat Wednesday night during their matchup.

In the third quarter with the Heat up 79 to 56, Butler was driving toward the basket when Warren fouled him. Warren appeared to hold onto Butler’s arm and irked the Heat guard. Butler and Warren then got face-to-face and the trash-talking between the two kicked off.

WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Warren appeared to tell Butler, “I’ll beat your a–” as he was being held back by his teammates.

Butler was being escorted down the other end of the floor by his teammates and was apparently yelling at Warren that he was “trash.”

Neither player was ejected at that moment.

On the next possession, Butler received the ball on the wing and was guarded by Warren again. Butler ducked his body into Warren causing an offensive foul. Warren clapped in Butler’s face and received a technical foul and an ejection from the game.

Butler blew a kiss to Warren after he was ejected from the game.

The two teams came into the game with nearly the same record. Miami was 26-10 before tip-off while the Pacers were 23-14. Both are among the best in the Eastern Conference.