Heated Ron Rivera defends Carson Wentz after tough game: ‘Doesn’t deserve this’

Ron Rivera made some choice comments when he said that the quarterback position is why the Washington Commanders have not been able to keep sustained success in the NFL.

His comments came after a 2-3 start when new quarterback Carson Wentz has been far from impressive – entering Thursday, he ranked 24th in total QBR.

On Thursday night, he certainly did himself no favors – Wentz completed just 12 of his 22 passes for 99 yards, although the Commanders beat the Chicago Bears 12-7.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Simply put, it has not been a pleasant season thus far for the Commanders or Wentz. His struggles stem from late last season when he needed to beat the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars to put the Indianapolis Colts in the playoffs – he threw for just 185 yards in the 26-11 loss.

Wentz has been widely criticized for his play, and that will continue after Thursday’s sloppy game. However, Rivera made an emotional plea where he stuck up for the struggling Wentz. When asked about a report that owner Dan Snyder, rather than Rivera, wanted Wentz in Washington, Rivera went no holds barred.

COMMANDERS’ RON RIVERA ADMITS FAULT AFTER QUARTERBACK REMARK: ‘I HAD A MEA CULPA MOMENT’

“They’ve played their a—- off. They have. They’ve played their a—- off for everybody.” Rivera said. “They come out and they show up, they work hard, they don’t complain. They hear all this stuff, and they gotta deal with it. I get that, I respect them for it. Because they’re resilient and come back.

“Everybody keeps wanting to say I didn’t want anything to do with Carson. Well b——-. I’m the f—— guy that pulled out the sheets of paper, that looked at the analytics, that watched the tape in freaking Indianapolis. And that’s what pisses me off. Because the young man doesn’t deserve to have this all the time.”

After the emotional plea, he cut his conference short and walked out of the room.

WARNING: VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS PROFANITY

Rivera admitted fault for his quarterback comments earlier this week. He said he had been a distraction to the team and had a “mea culpa moment.”

“I was fortunate enough that our media relations director contacted [Wentz] and let him know. And I actually talked to Carson this morning. In fact, I talked to the whole team just so everybody understood that I had a mea culpa moment and that I should know better,” Rivera said on Tuesday.

“Coach addressed it, handled it. Nothing for me that I’m overly concerned about. Coach is a very straightforward, up front guy. He addressed it in a team meeting, which I thought was really cool and what he meant by all of it. I feel very confident,” Wentz added.

There are plenty more issues beyond the football field in Washington, as Snyder reportedly has information that will “blow up” the league amid his own investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Commanders moved to 2-4 with the win and will host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.