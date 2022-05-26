Heat vs Celtics Game 5 score: Miami goes cold as Boston moves to within one game of NBA Finals

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

For two quarters, NBA fans finally thought they were going to get a nail-biter in the Eastern Conference Finals. And then the Boston Celtics suddenly started hitting, and the Miami Heat continued to be ice-cold.

Boston won Game 5 in Miami 93-80 Wednesday night, putting the Celtics’ organization just one game away from its first NBA Finals appearance since 2010. They won by dominating the Heat in the second half, and with their typical stifling defense.

“I think the mental stress and strain we put on some teams with our defense has worked and carried us through the playoffs at times,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said.

Miami had its worst shooting performance of the series on Wednesday, with just 31.9% from the field and a brutal 15.6% from three.

Without Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro – out for the second consecutive game with a groin injury – Miami struggled mightily to get going offensively. After both teams struggled from the floor in the first half, Boston jumped all over Miami in the third quarter, out-scoring the Heat by 16 in the quarter as Miami continued with their rough shooting night.

“We are not going to make any kind of deflection or any kind of excuse,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Boston beat us tonight. And let’s be clear about that. There’s guys that are far from 100% on both sides.”

With Miami shooting just 4-23 from the field in the third quarter, the Celtics were finally able to find their mark in the second half, getting contributions from all areas of the roster, including 19 second-half points from shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who finished the night with 25 points on 10-19 shooting from the floor.

“We’ve got an opportunity to do something with this group that’s special,” Brown said. “Let’s not take that for granted.”

As has been the case in the previous four games of the series, Game 5 was decided by a huge run, as Boston out-scored Miami 56-38 in the second half.

“In the first half it was tough because we weren’t hitting shots and we were turning the ball over,” five-time All-Star Al Horford said. “But the key for us was continuing to do what we do defending, and then on offense playing how we play. And eventually we were able to get it going.”

First-Team All-NBA selection Jayson Tatum had 22 points, 9 assists and 12 rebounds for Boston.

The series now swings back to Boston for Game 6 Friday night, where the Celtics will be looking for their first Eastern Conference trophy in their last five tries.

Game 5 tips off Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

