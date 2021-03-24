Heat to open sections for fans with full coronavirus vaccine starting April 1

The Miami Heat will open sections at the American Airlines Arena for fully coronavirus-vaccinated people starting April 1.

There will be two sections in the lower bowl of the arena for fully vaccinated people starting with the Heat’s game against the Golden State Warriors, the team announced. Masks will still be required but social-distancing rules will be relaxed for a certain portion of fans.

“You’re already getting a sense that things are starting to change and go in a much more positive direction,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Just the environment in our building, I remember those first couple games we had at the beginning of the year when there was literally nobody here, that was an eerie experience.”

Pods in the sections will be separated by one seat.

“The Heat have allocated two sections in the lower level to fully vaccinated fans. These seats will be located in Sections 117-118 and the pods of seats will be separated by just one seat,” the organization said, via the Sun-Sentinel. “Fully vaccinated fans will be admitted through a separate gate and will be required to present a proof of a Center for Disease Control (CDC) issued COVID-19 vaccination card showing their vaccination certification dated at least 14 days prior to the game date along with a valid government issued ID.”

Miami also noted that tickets in the vaccinated section cannot be resold or transferred and all guests in the pod need to enter the American Airlines Arena at the same time.

“Things are moving,” Spoelstra said. “All of us can’t wait until we get our building full again, and same thing for other arenas.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.