Heat acquire Victor Oladipo in blockbuster trade with Rockets: reports

Former All-Star Victor Oladipo is on the move.

According to multiple reports, the Miami Heat acquired Oladipo from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk, and a pick swap.

OIadipo missed Wednesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets due to personal reasons, but according to Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, Oladipo participated in practice on Thursday.

Over his last eight games, Oladipo averaged 25.6 points and 3.1 3-pointers on 36.8 percent shooting from the field. In his first 12 games with the Rockets, he averaged 18.3 points and two 3-pointers per game on 28.2 percent shooting.

Oladipo, who missed three of the team’s last six games, will make an immediate impact for the Heat, who also have All-Star Jimmy Butler, center Bam Adebayo, guards Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic, as well as Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson.