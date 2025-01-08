Hawks’ Trae Young sinks desperation 3-pointer from beyond half-court to give team win

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has proved time and time again he can nail a long-range 3-pointer when called upon, and Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz was no different.

The Jazz tied the game with under three seconds left to play. Atlanta inbounded the ball to Young, who took one dribble and pulled up before half-court and nailed the 49-foot game-winner.

Young’s teammates mobbed him at half-court.

“This is part of what I do,” Young said after the game. “I always get guys involved, always been able to find people. I feel like I’m the kind of guy who can pass you open. You don’t just have to be open for me to get you the ball. I can see things and get you into a good spot.”

Young had 24 points and 20 assists in the 124-121 victory.

“I knew we had three seconds,” Young said. “I could take a couple of dribbles and be closer to half-court, and then I made sure I used my legs and put some air into the ball and that was important.”

Hawks head coach Quin Snyder praised Young’s efficiency. The veteran guard was 6-for-16 from the floor but only had two turnovers.

“He has taken a lot of pride in being efficient and knowing when it is time to give the ball up and when it’s time to impress himself on the game from a scoring standpoint,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said.

Atlanta improved to 19-18 with the win.

Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen had 35 points, two rebounds and two steals to lead the team. Collin Sexton, who tied the game with only a few seconds left, had 24 points.

Utah fell to 9-26 on the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.