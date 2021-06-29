No Trae Young, no problem for the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 110-88 on Tuesday night, tying the Eastern Conference Finals series at two games apiece.

Atlanta relied on Lou Williams and Bogdan Bogdanovic for the entire game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Williams, who mostly thrives in a bench role, scored 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. Bogdanovic added 20 points and was 6-for-14 from three-point range.

Cam Reddish gave the Hawks 12 points off the bench in 23 minutes. Danilo Gallinari added 10 points off the bench as well.

Clint Capela also left the game toward the end of the fourth quarter after getting hit in the eye. He was seen walking back to the locker room bracing his face.

The Bucks had a tough shooting night made even tougher by the loss of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

BUCKS’ GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO APPEARS TO SUFFER KNEE INJURY, LEAVES RAUCOUS CROWD SILENT

“The Greek Freak” left the game in the third quarter with a hyperextended left knee. The injury looked more gruesome but he was able to walk around on his own power before being ruled out.

He finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 19 points and Khris Middleton had 16.

Atlanta announced before the game that Young would not play due to a bone bruise on his foot.

Young briefly exited Game 3 when he injured his ankle stepping on a referee’s foot. He went down and was complaining about the play. He would later return in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks would lose the game, 113-102.

According to ESPN, the star guard “exhausted every avenue” to try and play but his mobility was limited.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 5 between the two teams will be played on Thursday night in Milwaukee.