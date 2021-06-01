Hawks' Clint Capela blasts Knicks, calls out 'dirty' Julius Randle: 'You’re trying to look physical'

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela isn’t afraid of holding back.

On Tuesday, Capela sounded off on the New York Knicks and star player Julius Randle saying that they “try to play tough, push our guys around, talk s–t” and added that their attempts of being physical have been unsuccessful so far this playoff series.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We show them as soon as they come back here. We can push guys around, talk s–t and get the win, too,” Capela said during a Zoom call via the New York Post .

Capela continued his rant talking directly to the Knicks.

ATLANTA’S TRAE YOUNG SHINES IN FIRST TRIP TO NBA PLAYOFFS

“What [are] you going to do about it?” Capela said. “We can be physical, but we can win games as well, and now we’re coming to your home to win this game again. And send you on vacation.”

Capela also addressed Randle’s late-game physicality in Game 4. Randle was handed a flagrant foul for grabbing and shoving Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari after the whistle was blown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You’re trying to look physical, but it’s not working. It’s the last solution,” Capela said. “You don’t get your star player making dirty plays. Of course that was a dirty play, retaliation or not… We all can shove someone. You can play hard but within the game.”

The Hawks currently hold a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.