Hawks’ AJ Griffin delivers buzzer-beater with 0.5 seconds left to stun Bulls

The Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls played each other Sunday night and had one of the wildest finishes of the 2022-2023 NBA regular season so far.

The game came down to the wire in overtime. With 0.5 seconds to go in overtime, Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan was fouled from beyond the three-point line and was awarded three free throws. He made all three shots to put the Bulls up, 122-121.

The Hawks called timeout and were able to move the ball up past half-court. As the two teams made substitutions, Hawks forward Jalen Johnson took the ball out and Atlanta set up their side out of bonds play still with 0.5 seconds left on the clock.

Johnson somehow got a lob up high enough for AJ Griffin to jump, catch and shoot the ball in the paint. Griffin had to turn around to catch the ball and, in the air, he shot it and made the basket.

Atlanta won the game, 123-122.

Griffin finished with 17 points, two rebounds and two assists in the win. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 28 points in 36 minutes off the bench. Trae Young had 19 points and 14 assists.

DeRozan led all scorers with 34 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. He was 10 of 21 shooting and 14 of 15 from the free-throw line. Zach LaVine added 21 points.

Atlanta improved to 14-13 on the season and Chicago fell to 11-15.