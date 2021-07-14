Having missed out on the Olympics, Sha’Carri Richardson now has $250K vape sponsorship opportunity

In the hands of Americans, the utter gift and blessing of capitalism continues to be like Excalibur to a member of Jersey Shore.

Suspended track and field athlete Sha’Carri Richardson may be about to get $250,000 richer after a THC company named Dr. Dabber offered her a contract to be one of their premier vape spokespeople — or “doctors.”

The 100-meter sprinter was suspended by USADA (The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency) after testing positive for marijuana use, disqualifying her from the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

The athlete confessed to using cannabis as a coping mechanism after the death of her mother.

The majority of Americans who heard of Richardson’s suspension criticized USADA and the Olympics for an inconsistent ruling on PEDs — stemming from the conversation around trans athlete Laurel Hubbard. Dr. Dabber seized the moment and reached out to Richardson with their $250K offer, which the athlete has yet to accept or decline.

According to TMZ Sports, Dr. Dabber released a statement regarding their hefty offer to Richardson, once again proving that it doesn’t get much higher than living in America.

“Considering your talent and grace over these past weeks, we would love to offer you the opportunity to work with our team as a spokesperson for Dr. Dabber. This entails testing our award-winning dab rigs and vape pens as a resident ‘doctor.'”