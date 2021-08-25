Harry Kane ended any notion of him transferring clubs this season.

The Tottenham striker wrote on Instagram he would not be leaving the club for Manchester City as rumors swirled over whether he would stay with the English Premier League team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.”

NICE-MARSEILLE LIGUE 1 MATCH UNDER REVIEW FOLLOWING CHAOS BETWEEN PLAYERS, FANS

Tottenham will have Kane for at least this season. According to The Telegraph, Manchester City was preparing one more run for the England captain in hopes of persuading Tottenham to let him go.

Kane played 19 minutes in Tottenham’s match against the Wolves last weekend. Tottenham picked up the 1-0 victory.

The 28-year-old joined Tottenham from Leicester City during the 2012-13 season. He’s been at Tottenham since, managing to play in 243 matches and score 166 goals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kane played for England during the European Championship. The squad got all the way to the final only to lose to Italy in penalties. He had four goals in seven matches during the tournament.