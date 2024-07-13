Harrison Butker says Serena Williams’ jab at him was an ‘opportunity to disinvite’ those who disagree with her

Serena Williams said women “don’t need” Harrison Butker to celebrate women’s sports.

The tennis legend made the comment Thursday night at the ESPY Awards alongside her sister Venus Williams and actress Quinta Brunson.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker drew criticism when he delivered a commencement speech at Benedictine College that included encouraging female graduates to embrace being a “homemaker.”

“You can enjoy women’s sports, just like any other sport, because they are sports,” Venus said.

Serena gave her response about Butker while barely able to control her laughter.

Butker, who was in attendance, released a statement saying Williams was a “great host” but didn’t use the “opportunity” for good.

“I thought Mrs. Williams was a great host and applaud her for using her platform to express her beliefs on a variety of topics,” Butker told NBC Sports. “Sports are supposed to be the great unifier. And at an event dedicated to celebrating a diverse group of men and women who have accomplished great feats, she used it as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees with from supporting fellow athletes.”

Williams’ jab got a positive reaction from the crowd and went viral.

Butker remained unapologetic for his speech when he made another public appearance a couple of weeks later, saying it was “not people, but Jesus Christ who I’m trying to please.”

Butker’s jersey sales have since skyrocketed on NFL Shop, and many in the media remain split about the speech.

