Hanna Cavinder praises boyfriend Carson Beck as Georgia star declares for NFL Draft

As Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, his social media star girlfriend couldn’t be prouder.

Hanna Cavinder, the Miami Hurricanes basketball star, celebrated Beck’s announcement on Instagram underneath his post on the matter.

“Proud of you,” the 23-year-old simply wrote in the comments.

Cavinder has been spotted at numerous Georgia games this season supporting her boyfriend, the two-time national champion who is hoping to make it three titles by the end of the College Football Playoff.

However, Beck’s announcement comes before Georgia’s fate in the playoff is known due to surgery needed to repair an injury that ends his 2024 campaign. Beck suffered an elbow injury in Georgia’s SEC Championship win over Texas on the final play of the first half as he tried to heave a Hail Mary.

Gunner Stockton, Beck’s backup who helped lead the Bulldogs to that SEC title win over the Longhorns, will be starting the rest of the way for Kirby Smart’s group.

“First off I want to thank God, for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love,” Beck wrote in his Instagram post. “Through the ups and downs, the highs and lows, everything that this game produces and provides I’m eternally grateful for. Football has taught me lessons that will last a lifetime and has grown me into the person I am today.”

Beck, 22, finishes his Georgia career with 3,485 yards and 28 passing touchdowns against 12 interceptions in 2024.

It will be interesting to see how Beck’s draft stock comes out after interviews and the NFL Scouting Combine, as his production dipped in a season in which some believed he could cement himself as a top pick if he continued to improve upon his 2023 season, when he was full-time starter for the first time.

Beck’s play, especially toward the end of the season, brought about many questions about how his game would translate to the NFL.

Meanwhile, Cavinder, whose twin sister, Haley, already dates an NFL star in Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, continues to play her women’s basketball season with the Hurricanes. They both star for Miami after helping them reach the Elite Eight in last season’s NCAA Tournament.

Cavinder and Beck’s relationship was confirmed this past summer.

