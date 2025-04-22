Hanna Cavinder confides in Trump’s granddaughter, Kai, on why she broke up with Carson Beck

Hanna Cavinder has officially confirmed that she and Carson Beck broke up — and she delivered the news to Donald Trump’s granddaughter.

Kai Trump, the 17-year-old golfer who has committed to play at the Cavinders’ University of Miami, spoke with both the twins about the breakup — the footage came while she was at a UFC event with her grandfather in Miami.

Right after the camera quickly pans to Shaquille O’Neal, Hanna began spilling the beans.

Rumors swirled that Beck, the former Georgia quarterback who transferred to Miami earlier this year, had cheated on Cavinder, which led to the breakup. But she actually said the breakup occurred first, and then she found out about “the cheating s—.”

Hanna discussed their couples trip with her sister and now-fiancee, Dallas Cowboys Jake Ferguson, and Haley said Beck was “on his phone like this, the whole time.”

“Like, dude, get off your phone,” Haley said.

Kai then asked both of them if he has friends, and they both responded, “No.”

“Nobody likes him,” Hanna replied.

“He has an ego. He wanted people to stop and take a picture,” Haley added.

“He would, like, flip off people at the bar, and I’d be embarrassed,” added Hanna. “So I broke up with him, and all this cheating s— came out. I had no idea.

“I didn’t break up with him because he cheated. I broke up with because of who he was.”

Haley all but confirmed the breakup shortly after in an “unfiltered” TikTok post shortly after Hanna wiped Beck off her Instagram.

“I just want to say one thing, because I can’t be too crazy unfiltered on here: If your sister comes to you or your friend or someone that’s really important in your life, and they have a gut feeling about a relationship or a friendship, for example, and they just tell you that on a repeated basis, trust your dang sister. Trust her,” Haley said. “She’s always right. I promise you — or your mom — they’re always right.”

Kai also told Hanna that Beck transferred to Miami “because of” her, but Hanna has previously denied that was the case.

Haley got engaged to Ferguson last weekend.

