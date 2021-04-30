Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar fired from MLB, Blue Jays consultant jobs over sexual harassment allegation

Baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar was fired from his position as a Major League Baseball and Toronto Blue Jays consultant following the league and team’s probe into a sexual misconduct allegation.

Alomar, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011 after 17 years in baseball, was the subject of a complaint filed with the Blue Jays. According to TSN, Alomar was accused of acting inappropriately in an incident that occurred in 2014.

MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred announced Friday Alomar had been terminated as a consultant and placed on the ineligible list.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“At my office’s request, an independent investigation was conducted by an external legal firm to review an allegation of sexual misconduct reported by a baseball industry employee earlier this year involving Mr. Alomar in 2014,” Manfred said. “Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB’s policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB’s Ineligible List are warranted.

“We are grateful for the courage of the individual who came forward. MLB will continue to strive to create environments in which people feel comfortable speaking up without fear of recrimination, retaliation, or exclusion.”

BRYCE HARPER OF PHILLIES HIT IN FACE BY 97 MPH FASTBALL

Alomar also worked as a consultant for the Blue Jays, where he played second base for five seasons.

The team said they were severing all ties with Alomar immediately and removing his name from the Level of Excellence and taking down his banner at the Rogers Centre.

According to TSN, the person who filed the complaint is preparing a lawsuit against the Hall of Famer, the Blue Jays and MLB.

Alomar was a 12-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner and two-time World Series champion before he retired after the 2004 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alomar has not commented on the latest development.