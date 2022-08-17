Hall of Famer rips Pirates organization during game vs Red Sox: ‘Hodgepodge of nothingness’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pittsburgh Pirates have not won much of anything since their 1979 World Series championship run behind Dave Parker and Willie Stargell against the Baltimore Orioles.

Since their last World Series win, the Pirates have made the postseason only six times and have failed to even get back to the Fall Classic. Pittsburgh made the National League Wild Card Series in 2014 and 2015 and lost in the National League Division Series in five games in 2013.

The team has not won more than 82 games since the playoff run, and things are not looking any better this season. Not to mention, the team offloaded stars like Gerrit Cole, Starling Marte, Josh Bell and Adam Frazier, and were rumored considering it again with their current young corps of players.

The organization’s show led to an old-fashioned rip job from Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley on Tuesday night.

“You talk about a no-name lineup. There’s no team like this. I’d love to see some of the service time when you add it all up. It’s not much,” the outgoing Boston Red Sox broadcaster said. “We just came from Kansas City, seeing all of those young kids. This is different, though. Doesn’t it seem different? … This is a hodgepodge of nothingness.”

PIRATES’ RODOLFO CASTRO SUSPENDED ONE GAME, FINED AFTER CELL PHONE INCIDENT

When Dave O’Brien talked about the Pirates’ consistently low payroll, Eckersley added: “It’s ridiculous. It really is. Pathetic.”

Boston defeated Pittsburgh 5-3 on Tuesday and moved to 58-59. The Pirates fell to 45-71.

Earlier in the day, Pirates manager Derek Shelton said on Audacy’s 93.7 The Fan he did not feel like his job was in jeopardy.

“I’m very secure. We have to get better, we have to continue to keep working. … Right now, my focus is on us continuing to work and to get better and to continue to get our players better,” he said.