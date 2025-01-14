Hall of Famer, Ravens legend Ed Reed takes coaching job at Atlanta-area high school in surprising move

During his 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Ed Reed routinely gave opposing quarterbacks something to fear.

The ball-hawking safety left Baltimore after the 2012 season, played for the Houston Texans in 2013, before ending his storied NFL career with the New York Jets. Reed was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

After his playing days ended, Reed pivoted to coaching — joining the Buffalo Bills coaching staff in 2016. Reed also spent three seasons in a support staff role with the Miami Hurricanes football program.

He is now starting a new chapter in his coaching career, but this time he is headed to the high school ranks. On Monday, Reed was named the offensive coordinator at Chamblee Charter High School in Georgia. The high school is located in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

While Reed’s jump to high school football was largely unexpected, he does have connections to the school. His son, Edward Reed, is a two-way football star at Chamblee. Meanwhile, Reed’s former Ravens teammate, Jamal Lewis, has a son on Chamblee’s roster. Jazz Lewis is a freshman wide receiver.

Reed had previously shown interest in coaching at the college football level. Just over two years ago, all signs pointed to the former Miami star’s return to the state of Florida. He was named Bethune-Cookman’s next head coach in Dec. 2022.

However, in Jan. 2023, the historically black college and university (HBCU) opted against ratifying his contract. Before officially parting ways with Bethune-Cookman, Reed made some disparaging comments about the conditions of the university’s athletic facilities during a live stream.

Reed later issued an apology for his remarks.

“In regards to my social media and comments about the University, staff and other institutions, I would like to sincerely apologize to all BCU staff, students and alumni for my lack of professionalism,” Reed wrote in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “My language and tone were unacceptable as a father, coach and leader.”

“My passion for our culture, betterment and bringing our foundation up got the best of me and I fell victim while engaging with antagonists on social media as well. I am fully aware of the hard working folks at our school who are also fighting to make things better and more financially sound.”

Steve Wallace, who won three Super Bowl titles during his stint with the San Francisco 49ers, is one of a handful of notable Chamblee football alums.

While Reed spent his NFL career playing on the defensive side of the ball, his new role will allow him to call offensive plays. The Chamblee Bulldogs finished this past season with a 2-9 record.

