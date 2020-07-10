Hall of Famer Randy Moss: Patrick Mahomes could 'possibly' be the greatest quarterback of all time

Hall of Famer Randy Moss was one of the greatest wide receivers of all time.

During the 2007 NFL season with quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, Moss hauled in 98 receptions for 1,493 yards and an NFL record 23 receiving touchdowns in a perfect 16-0 regular season.

Moss, however, recently said that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could “possibly” be the greatest of all time, “no disrespect to Brady.”

“When you look at a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes and like I said, being able to extend the play, I’m a deep-threat guy and having that type of speed on the field, for him to be able to extend plays, we possibly could be looking at the greatest quarterback of all time,” Moss said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Wednesday. “No disrespect to Tom Brady and what he’s been able to accomplish.

“His Super Bowl rings speak volumes, but when you look at the position and how the position and the game is changing year after year, we could be possibly seeing the greatest quarterback that we’ve witnessed,” he said.

Moss even threw out the idea of him being on the receiving end of passes from Mahomes, and he even predicted a number of touchdowns the duo would connect for if he had the opportunity to play with the Chiefs’ phenomenon during his prime years.

“In my prime with Patrick Mahomes, being able to buy time? I’m saying 30,” Moss said earlier this week. “I’m saying 30 touchdowns to set the mark and really set it at a high level, and I’m not joking by saying that.”

As of 2020, Moss is second all-time with 156 receiving touchdowns. He’s only behind San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice who has 197 touchdowns.