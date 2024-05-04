Hall of Famer Michael Irvin out at NFL Network amid shakeup

After 15 years, Michael Irvin is no longer at the NFL Network, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to OutKick.

The Dallas Cowboys legend joined the league-owned media company in 2009, becoming a fixture on “GameDay Morning.”

Irvin was previously suspended by the network last year after alleged misconduct with a woman at a Phoenix hotel while he was covering the Super Bowl.

The Hall of Famer denied any wrongdoing and filed a a $100 million lawsuit against the employee and Marriott, which was eventually settled.

Irvin’s lawyers released surveillance footage of the interaction with the employee. The two initially shake hands before entering the hotel bar, and, throughout the conversation, Irvin appeared to touch her elbow twice.

Irvin and the employee again shook hands, and she went back inside the bar. A few seconds later, Irvin appeared to slap himself in the face three times before walking toward the main entrance to take a selfie with somebody and then back toward the lobby.

The video provides no audio, but Marriott claimed that a “visibly intoxicated” Irvin made the employee “visibly uncomfortable” and asked her a sexually explicit question.

Irvin and Marriott differed on the context of the conversation. Marriott says Irvin used sexually disturbing conversation, but the Hall of Famer says the conversation was never inappropriate.

He was reinstated at the start of the 2023 NFL season, but it ultimately became his last.

The move comes amid other layoffs, as Andrew Siciliano, Melissa Stark, Will Selva and James Palmer were also let go.

The network is also set to change up its television programming to “ensure the continued strength of our game and the business,” according to Front Office Sports.

