Haley Cavinder gets engaged to Cowboys star shortly after her sister’s rumored breakup with Carson Beck

At least one of the Cavinder twins has found her forever love.

Haley Cavinder, who starred for the Miami Hurricanes’ women’s basketball program with twin sister Hanna, announced her engagement to NFL boyfriend Jake Ferguson.

Cavinder posted a photo of herself flexing her engagement ring on her Instagram story with a beach in the background.

The photo did not feature any words, nor was a face shown. But ESPN posted a video of Ferguson and Cavinder on the beach together, and she flexed it even more.

The engagement comes roughly a month after the rumored breakup of her twin sister, Hanna, and incoming Miami quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck transferred to the U, where both Cavinders played basketball, after spending four years at the University of Georgia, where he replaced Stetson Bennett.

Last month, Hanna wiped Beck from her Instagram, and Haley went on an “unfiltered” tangent regarding the rumored breakup.

“I just want to say one thing, because I can’t be too crazy unfiltered on here: If your sister comes to you or your friend or someone that’s really important in your life, and they have a gut feeling about a relationship or a friendship, for example, and they just tell you that on a repeated basis, trust your dang sister. Trust her,” Haley said. “She’s always right. I promise, you or your mom, they’re always right.”

Haley and Ferguson, the Dallas Cowboys tight end, have been dating since 2023. September marked the one-year anniversary of their relationship..

Cavinder said trolls emerged when they made their relationship public. During a YouTube Q&A session with her sister, Haley said she received negative comments about her looks when her relationship made the rounds.

“I was in Forever 21 having a great day with my mom and Hanna, and I got this post. And I just started looking at the comments about my face,” Cavinder said.

But it seems like the negativity has not gotten to the couple.

Hanna had initially decided to forgo her final season of eligibility while Haley initially was transferring to TCU, but, in April 2024, they jointly announced a return to Miami to play their final season in 2024-25.