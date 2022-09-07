FOX Sports 

Guy Morriss, longtime NFL lineman and former college football head coach, dead at 71

Longtime NFL offensive lineman Guy Morriss, who was a member of the New England Patriots’ first Super Bowl team before going on to a long career coaching college football, died on Monday at 71.

Morris passed away at his home in Danville, Kentucky, after a six-year battle with Alzheimer’s, Baylor, where Morris served as head coach from 2003-07, said in a statement.

Baylor head coach Guy Morriss watches his team against Kansas State at KSU Statdium in Manhattan, Kansas, Nov. 1, 2003.
(Peter Aiken/WireImage)

“Guy had a tremendous impact on our campus, our fans and our football program,” said Mack Rhoades, vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics

“He will be remembered for his tireless work and commitment to doing things the right way. He left Baylor football better than he found it, and we are forever grateful for his contributions during his five years leading our program.”

Morriss played with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1973-83 after being drafted in the second round and started at center in their 27-10 Super Bowl loss to the Oakland Raiders in 1981. He also spent four seasons with the Patriots and played in 217 NFL contests, including Super Bowl XX, with 177 starts.

Guy Morriss of the Philadelphia Eagles prepares to block after centering the ball to quarterback Ron Jaworski during a playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Veterans Stadium on Jan. 3, 1981, in Philadelphia.
(George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Following 15 seasons in the NFL, Morriss began a long coaching career – first as an assistant offensive line coach for the Patriots. He took over the head coaching job at Kentucky in 2001 before moving on to Baylor in 2003.

“Guy Morriss provided steady leadership for our football program at a time of significant uncertainty,” Kentucky’s athletic director, Mitch Barnhart, said in a statement. “He was both liked and respected by the players, who responded to his fair, no-nonsense approach with their best efforts. His six years at UK feature some of the best players and most exciting moments in our history.”

Coach Guy Morriss of the Kentucky Wildcats stands on the field before the Southeastern Conference football game against the Florida Gators on Sept. 28, 2002, in Gainesville.
(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Morriss is survived by his wife, Jackie; their daughters, Colleen, Kerry, Savannah and Austin; and five grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.