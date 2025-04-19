Gunther relishes being ‘party pooper’ in WWE as fans flock behind rival Jey Uso

LAS VEGAS – The WWE Universe made it loud and clear that they support Jey Uso ahead of his attempt at winning the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther at this weekend’s WrestleMania 41.

If it wasn’t clear, fans who packed Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas for WaleMania on Thursday made their voices heard with ear-popping “yeet” chants throughout the night.

Gunther’s actions have made clear he’s not going to go down easy. He has owned Uso in the ring, and also sent a message with a bloody beatdown of Uso’s twin brother Jimmy weeks before the two are set to go 1-on-1 for the championship in Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

He admitted on Friday to Fox News Digital he was happy to rain on the fans’ parade.

“I enjoy it. I love to p— on any parade,” Gunther said. “I’m the party pooper in this company, and I’m very proud of that. I enjoy doing that.

“The more support Jey has, the better for me.”

Gunther won the World Heavyweight Championship over Damian Priest at SummerSlam back in August. One of his only losses in singles competition over the last year came at Crown Jewel against Cody Rhodes, and against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40 for the Intercontinental Championship.

Since then, Gunther has proven to be one of the most dominant superstars the WWE roster has to offer.

Uso earned the right to challenge Gunther with his win in the men’s Royal Rumble. He’s only held one singles title in his career, the Intercontinental Championship, which he dropped to Bron Breakker.