At least two people were wounded by gunfire Friday night outside Coors Field in Denver, not long after MLB’s Colorado Rockies defeated the Miami Marlins 14-2, reports said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital and no suspect was immediately apprehended, according to FOX 31 of Denver.

The shots rang out around 10:30 p.m. near Gate A of the stadium, which was mostly cleared of fans following the lopsided game, which likely sent many fans home early. Mostly stadium employees and media members remained, sportswriter Danielle Allentuck of the Colorado Springs Gazette posted on Twitter.

The gunfire followed a July 17 shooting outside Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., home of the Washington Nationals, and a Denver incident July 9 in which four suspects were arrested following a maid’s discovery of weapons inside a hotel room near Coors Field, which hosted a huge crowd for MLB’s All-Star Game just days afterward.

It also came amid growing concern about shootings and other violence in cities across the U.S.

The July 9 incident had law enforcement fearing a situation similar to the Las Vegas hotel massacre that occurred in October 2017.

Earlier Friday night, three people were shot in the area of Denver’s Civic Center, the Denver Post reported. One victim was pronounced dead and another was in critical condition, while the third victim suffered non-life-threatening wounds, according to the newspaper.

There were no arrests in the Civic Center shooting either, according to police.

The Civic Center is about two miles from Coors Field. There was no immediate indication that the shootings might have been related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.