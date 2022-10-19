Guardians star played through injury during postseason, needs surgery: report

The Cleveland Guardians had their season end on Tuesday night after falling to the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the ALDS. With that, many players get to remedy some bumps and bruises they sustained throughout the marathon 2022 season.

One of their best players, Jose Ramirez, was playing through more than a minor injury.

Ramirez is scheduled to undergo right hand surgery “in the coming weeks,” The Athletic reports. It’s an injury that was an option to get surgery on at the midpoint of the season, but he decided to play through it because he would’ve missed a lot of time.

The injury was sustained in June, where Ramirez sat out two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He, then, went back in and was able to manage the pain. In fact, after being voted to his fourth career All-Star Game, Ramirez participated in the 2022 Home Run Derby.

After those games he sat out against the Dodgers, Ramirez went 99-for-375, owning a .264/.329/.437 triple slash with 13 homers and 64 RBI, which are solid numbers to have an injury through.

In the postseason between the Guardians’ ALDS with the Yankees and their wild card series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Ramirez went 10-for-30 with two doubles, one home run, and four RBI.

On the season, Ramirez was a main reason why the Guardians pulled off the AL Central division win with their 92 wins. He led the team with 126 RBI on the season, which was second-best in the American League behind Aaron Judge. He also had a .280/.355/.514 slash line with a .869 OPS.

And Cleveland will have him in place for a long while, as he signed a seven-year, $141 million contract this year — all guaranteed — to remain one of their cornerstone pieces.

Ramirez should be set for spring training in February 2023.