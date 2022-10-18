Guardians’ Josh Naylor receives ‘Who’s your daddy’ chant from Yankees fans after rock-a-baby celebration

Josh Naylor had maybe the wildest home run trot of all-time on Sunday night.

After hitting a solo home run in Game 4 off Gerrit Cole to cut the New York Yankees‘ lead to 3-2, he motioned his arms as if he were rocking a baby, and lip readers could tell he was yelling, “That’s my little f—ing son.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But the Bronx faithful made their displeasure known on Tuesday.

In his first at-bat of the game, Naylor was booed profusely and loudly, and after he popped out on the first pitch he saw, he was gifted a chant that was reserved for former Yankee rival Pedro Martinez.

“Who’s your daddy?” the stadium chanted.

YANKEES’ GERRIT COLE SCOFFS AT JOSH NAYLOR’S HOME RUN CELEBRATION: ‘IT’S CUTE’

Bat flips, slow home run trots, and basically everything that would have asked for a beanball 30 years ago have grown popular in today’s game, but sometimes you can still cross a line in the eyes of many.

Naylor wears his heart on his sleeve, and he is not afraid to show his emotions in big moments. In fact, Sunday night wasn’t the birth of the Naylor celebration – Triston McKenzie said he’s been doing it for a while.

Despite allowing the homer, Cole shook off the celebration.

“Whatever. It’s cute,” he said after he earned the win, forcing Game 5.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The winner of Game 5 will travel to Houston to face the Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, which kicks off Wednesday at 7:37 p.m. Giancarlo Stanton’s three-run homer in the first inning put the Yanks up 3-0 early.