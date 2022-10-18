Guardians’ Josh Naylor gets ‘Who’s your daddy?’ chant, troll from Gleyber Torres after rock-a-baby celebration

Josh Naylor had maybe the wildest home run trot of all-time Sunday night.

After hitting a solo home run in Game 4 off Gerrit Cole to cut the New York Yankees‘ lead to 3-2, he motioned his arms as if he were rocking a baby, and lip readers could tell he was yelling, “That’s my little f—ing son.”

But the Bronx faithful made their displeasure known Tuesday.

In his first at-bat of the game, Naylor was booed profusely and loudly. After he popped out on the first pitch he saw, he was showered with a chant previously reserved for former Yankee rival Pedro Martinez.

“Who’s your daddy?” the stadium chanted.

Fans chanted it several times during Naylor’s at-bats, and he finished 0-for-4 in a decisive Game 5 the Yankees won 5-1.

Upon making the final out on a force play, Gleyber Torres then rocked the baby himself, trolling Naylor.

That gave the Yankees’ their third consecutive postseason series win over the Guardians, so it may be Cleveland who is New York’s son, contrary to Naylor’s contention.

Bat flips, slow home run trots and basically everything that would have sparked beanball 30 years ago have grown popular in today’s game, but sometimes you can still cross a line.

Naylor wears his heart on his sleeve, and he is not afraid to show his emotions in big moments. In fact, Sunday night wasn’t the birth of the Naylor celebration. Triston McKenzie said he’s been doing it for a while.

Despite allowing the homer, Cole shook off the celebration.

“Whatever. It’s cute,” he said after he earned the win, forcing Game 5.

The Yankees will travel to Houston to face the Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, which starts Wednesday at 7:37 p.m.