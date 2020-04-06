Gronkowski the 'WWE 24/7 champion': report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former New England Patriot tight end Rob Gronkowski has added another championship to his collection – albeit not from the NFL – as the 36-year-old was crowned the WWE’s new 24/7 champion, Yahoo Sports reported Sunday.

ROB GRONKOWSKI NAMED GRAND MARSHAL FOR BRISTOL ENASCAR RACE

Under WWE rules, Gronk must defend the 24/7 belt at all times as the hardware can be taken by anyone at any point, anywhere, so long as a WWE referee is present, the report said.

The former NFL standout took the title from his friend – and fellow wrestler, Mojo Rawley.

Gronk signed a contract with the WWE in mid-March, Yahoo Sports reported.

He becomes the second player from a major Boston sports team to take home the title in the past year. Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter held the belt very, very briefly at Madison Square Garden after taking it from R Truth. Just minutes after Kanter won it, Truth took back the belt.