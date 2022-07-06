Grizzlies’ Ja Morant leaves $500 tip for waitress

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant spread some love and made a Florida waitress’ day in a video posted Tuesday.

Morant, who is among the rising NBA stars, was being filmed as part of a docu-series on YouTube. Morant and his friends were at a restaurant for lunch when the point guard tipped the waitress $500.

The waitress asked Morant who he was, and the player jokingly responded, “Black Jesus.”

The woman was asked Morant which sport he played and what team he played for. Morant said he played for the Grizzlies and the woman knew at that moment who he was. She gasped and put her hand over her mouth in shock.

The woman squealed in delight and ran to the back to tell her co-workers.

Morant’s teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. relished that Black Jesus was trending on social media.

Morant, 22, was the No. 2 overall pick of the Grizzlies in the 2019 draft out of Murray State. Even though he did not go to one of the blue-chip basketball schools, he still left an indelible mark on the game and quickly became one of the most highly touted NBA prospects.

Morant was named the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year. He made his first All-Star Game this past season.

In 187 games over three years, Morant is averaging 21.2 points, 7.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.