Grizzlies’ 7-foot-4 phenom allegedly blazed through 55-mph zone in Indiana

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey was reportedly stopped in Indiana for allegedly speeding through a 55-mph zone earlier this month.

The 7-foot-4 basketball player was charged with reckless driving and will make a court appearance in Tippecanoe County next week, according to online records.

Edey was clocked going around 101 mph on Indiana 25 on May 1, the Journal & Courier reported, citing a police affidavit.

Edey reportedly said he was trying to pass another vehicle, which was his reasoning for speeding.

Edey, who stands at 7’4″, was the ninth pick of last year’s NBA Draft after winning the Naismith Player of the Year in his final two seasons as a Boilermaker. He was named to the All-Rookie First Team, putting up 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest.

He recently underwent ankle surgery that could result in his missing the start of the 2025-26 season. Edey needed the procedure to repair and restabilize his ankle after spraining it again during offseason training last week.

The Grizzlies said the 7-foot-4 Canadian would be evaluated again in four months, which is less than two weeks before the 2025-26 season opens Oct. 21.

Edey missed 12 games early in the season because of a sprained left ankle. He went on to play in 66 games, making 55 starts.

His Grizzlies clinched the eight-seed in the Western Conference, but were swept by the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, who are one win away from their first championship since moving from Seattle, in the first round.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

