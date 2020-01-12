Green Bay Packers fend off Seattle Seahawks to advance to NFC Championship

The Green Bay Packers are back in the NFC Championship game for the first time since the 2016 season after defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 28-23, on Sunday night.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers led Green Bay on the final drive to seal the deal thanks to a 9-yard pass to tight end Jimmy Graham, who narrowly got past the first-down marker. It was part of his 16-for-27, 243-yard performance.

He added two touchdown passes to his night as well.

The Packers offense was buoyed by running back Aaron Jones, who had 62 rushing yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Davante Adams led the Packers with 160 yards receiving on eight catches. He had both of Rodgers’ touchdown passes.

Seattle gave the Packers all they had.

Green Bay led Seattle 21-3 at the half but Seattle stormed back with running back Marshawn Lynch’s touchdown run from the 1-yard line and a 7-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Lynch would score another rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to bring the game to within five points.

However, the Seahawks’ final drive stalled out after a sack on Wilson from linebacker Preston Smith. The Packers defense got to Wilson five times. Seattle never got the ball back after the Smith sack.

Preston Smith and linebacker Za’Darius Smith had two sacks each. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark had one other.

Green Bay is now poised for a classic NFC Championship matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The title game will be played Sunday, Jan. 19 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.