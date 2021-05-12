Green Bay Packers 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

Is there any team in the NFL that is entering the 2021 season with as much uncertainty than the Green Bay Packers?

On paper at this moment, Aaron Rodgers is still their quarterback but come the start of the season the Packers could be entering some uncharted waters. Rodgers is reportedly unhappy and it doesn’t seem as though much is going to change in the next few months between the two sides. The only thing that might change is the color of the jersey, pants and helmet Rodgers will be wearing in September.

The Packers were on the brink of a Super Bowl appearance last season but ended on a heartbreaking note. Rodgers was the 2020 NFL MVP, but without him Green Bay making the playoffs could be in jeopardy. Behind Rodgers on the depth chart now is Jordan Love and Blake Bortles.

Green Bay will start its season on Sept. 12 against the New Orleans Saints. It will be the first nationally televised game of the week on FOX. Jimmy Johnson revealed the network’s Week 1 NFL schedule on “Fox & Friends” earlier Wednesday.

The Packers ended the season on the road against the Detroit Lions.

Here’s who the Packers will be matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Washington, Browns, Steelers

Away Opponents: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cardinals, 49ers, Saints, Ravens, Bengals, Chiefs

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 147-124-1

Here’s the Packers’ 2021 regular-season schedule: