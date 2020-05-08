Green Bay Packers 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Green Bay Packers are one of the most intriguing teams going into the 2020 season — mostly because of the allure surrounding Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers were one game away from making the Super Bowl last season, but they were swallowed up by a San Francisco 49ers defense in the NFC Championship game. Rodgers didn’t really have a powerhouse offense around him — and still doesn’t.

Instead of going with a skill-position player in the first round of the draft, Green Bay opted for quarterback Jordan Love, possibly putting a strain on the relationship between Rodgers and the organization.

The Packers were 15th in points scored and 18th in yards gained last season. It will be up to Rodgers again to block out the noise from the offseason to have a successful 2020.

The Packers will face teams from the AFC South, NFC East, NFC South and NFC West during the 2020 regular season.

Here’s who the Packers will be matching up against in 2020:

Home Opponents: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

Away Opponents: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 128-126-2

Here is the Packers’ regular-season schedule:

Here is the Packers’ preseason schedule:

