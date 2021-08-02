Great Britain’s Tom Bosworth likened the accommodations Olympic race walkers were receiving to prison as he and his colleagues prepare for their event later in the week in Tokyo.

Olympic race walkers were being housed in Sapporo Odori Park. Bosworth took issue with the so-called “cold slop” the athletes were allegedly being served.

“Any chance, in the week of our race, we could get some food? Like meals? Not cold slop, steamed onions or partly cooked pasta? This is the ‘pinnacle of sport.’ Sapporo feels like a prison,” he tweeted, according to The Guardian.

“Welcome to the sweaty school dining hall that a lifetime of hard work gets you. Any chance you could be a little athlete focused? Any chance we could have some where to get some fresh air aside from the 900m training lap we have? A cup of coffee wouldn’t go amiss.”

Bosworth’s tweets have since been deleted.

The marathon and race walking events were moved to Sapporo because of the heat that was plaguing Tokyo.

Bosworth has dominated the British Championships during his career. He won the 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 outdoor championships and the 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 indoor championships.

He won a silver in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the 20-kilometer race walk.