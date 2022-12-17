Grant Wahl’s brother says he ‘agreed to a divorce from the love of my life’ hours before journalist died

In a series of tweets Friday, Grant Wahl’s brother said he had gone through another life-altering moment several hours before the journalist died.

Eric Wahl said he “agreed to a divorce from the love of my life” last Friday.

“In the span of a few years, I watched [Grant’s wife] Celine’s father die on a gurney, my mother died, my mother-in-law died, my father died; last month I had to put down my 19yr-old cat. Last Friday, I’d agreed to a divorce from the love of my life, & later that day, my brother died,” Eric tweeted Friday.

Eric initially suspected foul play in his brother’s death. Grant had previously been blocked from entering a stadium while wearing a rainbow shirt.

Just a day before his death, Grant Wahl published a scathing criticism of Qatar’s government and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, asserting indifference to the deaths of workers who built the World Cup stadium.

“The Supreme Committee in charge of Qatar’s World Cup doesn’t care that a Filipino migrant worker died at Saudi Arabia’s training resort during the group stage. He suffered a fatal blow to the head during a fall in a forklift accident (information that was kept under wraps until being broken by The Athletic’s Adam Crafton).”

“I am gay. I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup,” Eric said. “My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed, and I’m just begging for any help.”

Eric recently walked back his original suspicion, and it was determined Grant died of a “slowly growing, undetected” ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium, a New York City medical examiner autopsy found, according to Wahl’s wife, Dr. Celine Gounder.

Fox News’ Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.