Granddaughter of late Saints owner Tom Benson arrested after alleged altercation with parking enforcement

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rita Benson LeBlanc, the granddaughter of late New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson, was arrested in South Carolina this week following an alleged dispute with a parking enforcement officer.

LeBlanc, 48, was arrested by the Charleston Police Department on Monday evening at around 6:30 p.m. and charged with “Assault/Resist/Hinder/Oppose/Interfere with Officer/City Employee,” a spokesperson with the department told Fox News Digital.

She was released early Tuesday morning on a personal recognizance bond.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LeBlanc’s arrest stemmed from an incident involving a parking enforcement officer. Police responded to reports that the former heiress had pushed an officer in downtown Charleston.

A spokesperson for the department told Fox News Digital that LeBlanc had, at one point during the interaction, also taken the officer’s parking boot locking tool while the officer was applying a boot to a vehicle.

TEXANS’ JIMMIE WARD ‘WILL BE VINDICATED’ FOLLOWING FELONY ASSAULT ARREST, ATTORNEY SAYS

It was not clear whether the officer was attempting to place a boot on LeBlanc’s car.

LeBlanc was in line to take over the Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans, but following her firing by her grandfather and the subsequent public falling out, Benson’s wife, Gayle Benson, became the team’s principal owner following his death in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LeBlanc was an executive and co-owner of the two organizations for just two years before she was fired in 2014, The New Orleans Advocate reported.

She is due back in court next month.