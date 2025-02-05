Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner, reacts to Trump’s congratulations to team

The Kansas City Chiefs have drawn some of the most popular people in the world to their games over the course of the last two seasons, and Super Bowl LIX is expected to be a star-studded affair.

Aside from Taylor Swift being in the Chiefs’ corner for big home games and the playoffs, President Donald Trump was among those who congratulated the team for narrowly defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs team owner Clark Hunt, spoke to Riley Gaines on OutKick’s “Gaines for Girls” podcast and reacted to Trump’s remarks.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s pretty awesome,” she told Gaines. “Sometimes I just look at whoever I’m talking to and I’m like yeah that just wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card. But wow that’s just absolutely incredible.”

Trump posted his congratulations to the Chiefs on Truth Social.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs,” Trump wrote. “What a GREAT team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers.”

He also added that he expected the Bills to do “a lot of winning long into the future.”

On Tuesday, a source told Fox News Digital that Trump was expected to attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans as the Chiefs get set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trump would be the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl if he does make the trip to the Big Easy.