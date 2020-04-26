Gov. Cuomo mulls return of NY sports amid coronavirus: 'What sports can you do without an audience?'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is open to the idea of bringing back sports, but says if teams cannot sell tickets, he doesn’t see the point in leagues resuming their games.

During his daily briefing Sunday, Cuomo said he’s examining different options when it comes to reopening New York’s economy. He said he wanted to bring sports back, but he didn’t understand how that could be possible if games were ti take place without fans.

DALLAS COWBOYS’ JERRY JONES HAILS NFL DRAFT AS ‘RESPITE’ FROM CORONAVIRUS

“What sports can you do without an audience?” Cuomo said. “What sports can you do economically without selling a ticket?”

All major sports leagues have explored the idea of playing in stadiums and venues without fans, and it could be possible with TV deals since they’ve been a huge source of revenue for leagues.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Also, more people have remained at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, and many fans have been desperate for live sports content, meaning ratings for events almost certainly would spike across the board.

However, officials also woud need to take safety into consideration whenever sports resume.