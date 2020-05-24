Gov. Andrew Cuomo: New York sports teams can begin in-state training camps

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took another step forward with plans to resume sports when he announced that professional teams in the state can begin holding training camps amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Starting today, all the New York professional sports leagues will be able to begin training camps,” Cuomo said during a news conference Sunday. “I believe sports that can come back without having people in the stadium, without having people in the arena, do it! Do it! Work out the economics if you can. We want you up.

“We want people to be able to watch sports to the extent people are still staying home,” Cuomo added. “It gives people something to do. It’s a return to normalcy. So, we are working and encouraging all sports teams to start their training camps as soon as possible, and we’ll work with them to make sure that can happen.”

Sports Illustrated reported that initially, the change would apply only to the Buffalo Bills, and not the New York Jets or New York Giants because their headquarters are in New Jersey, which still hasn’t changed any of its restrictions. In the NBA, both the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will also be allowed to start training again, amid rumors that the league will hold its games in Orlando when it starts up again in late July.

The NHL, on the other hand, has been planning a 24-team playoff for the summer.

These changes also would allow players in all sports to begin workouts at team facilities before more formal practices take place.