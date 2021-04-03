Gonzaga tops UCLA in OT on Jalen Suggs buzzer beater, heads to NCAA title game

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are moving on to the NCAA March Madness title game after narrowly defeating the UCLA Bruins 93-90 in an exciting overtime victory on Saturday night.

The Zags won on a Hail Mary three-point buzzer beater inside the halfcourt logo by freshman Jalen Suggs.

It was a tense game that saw nearly 20 lead changes and 11 ties but the undefeated Zags had the edge going into the second half after establishing a one-point lead when senior Corey Kispert hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half.

Gonzaga kept the lead to start the second half but the No. 11 seed UCLA was able to narrow the score in the final minutes as both teams went point-for-point.

The Bruins were arguably the Bulldogs’ biggest challenger — they entered this Final Four with four straight double-digit victories in the NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga brought a 30-0 record into the game and is trying to become the first team since Indiana State in 1979 to carry an undefeated record into the national title game.

Standing in their way will be the Baylor Bears who dominated the Houston Cougars 78-59 earlier in the day to reach its first championship game since 1948.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.