Golfer Richy Werenski draws attention for Blue Lives Matter wristband

Richy Werenski finished tied for third place at the 3M Open on Sunday but it was his decision to wear a “Blue Lives Matter” wristband that drew more eyes than his performance at TPC Twin Cities.

Werenski’s wristband was spotted by a golf writer Sunday. He had worn the wristband for most of the tournament, which started Thursday.

MICHAEL THOMPSON WINS 3M OPEN BY 2 STROKES IN MINNESOTA

Werenski’s wrist band in support of police officers became a hot topic on social media. Players across the sports spectrum have backed the Black Lives Matter movement and some see Blue Lives Matter as a direct opposition to that group.

3M OPEN: WHO HAS THE MOST WINS AT THE EVENT

However, Sky Sports noted that Werenski has been wearing the wristband for the last four years. The Massachusetts native has family in law enforcement.

He hasn’t commented on the backlash from wearing the wristband.

His 3M Open finish was tied for the best finish of his 2020 season thus far. He also finished tied for third place at the A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He has yet to win on the PGA Tour. He has finished second twice in his career and third three times. He also has eight Top 10 finishes. His 2019 season ended early after he got into a car accident in October.