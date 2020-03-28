Golfer Davis Love III loses Georgia home in massive fire

Famed golfer and sports broadcaster Davis Love III lost his Georgia home in a massive blaze early Friday.

The 21-time PGA Tour winner issued a statement confirming that his long-time home in St. Simons Island burned to the ground but no one was injured.

“While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we’re very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed,” his statement read.

“We’re very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home, and we’re keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis.”

Love and his wife Robin were the only people inside the home when dispatchers received a 911 call at 5:18 a.m., the St. Augustine Record reported.

Glynn County fire chief R.K. Jordan told the paper that the home was “gone upon our arrival” minutes later.

Love told Golf.com that he has smoke inhalation but that he and his wife otherwise managed to escape safely.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause.