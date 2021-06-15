Golfer allegedly attacks other player during qualifier, makes him say ‘uncle’

A golfer at the Wichita Open qualifier at Sand Creek, Kansas, is accused of attacking a fellow player and holding the “victim down until he said ‘uncle,’” police said, according to a report.

ESPN, citing the Newton Police, reported that Luke Smith, who plays at Tennessee-Martin, was arrested on one count of misdemeanor battery. He is accused of punching the other golfer in the face and tackling him.

The alleged attack is believed to have been sparked when Smith and his father, who was his caddie, did not help the other golfer look for an errant shot.

The report said a third golfer, who was with the group, said Smith’s father told the alleged victim that he is not there to “look for your balls.”

That’s when the alleged victim pushed the father away and the son jumped in, the ESPN report said.

Smith was disqualified from the tournament.

The tour released the following statement to Golfweek: “The Korn Ferry Tour is aware of the incident that occurred at today’s qualifier in Newton, Kansas. The individuals involved are not current Korn Ferry Tour members. We are in the process of gathering more details and have no further comment at this time.”