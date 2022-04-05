Golf world reacts to Tiger Woods’ 2022 Masters news

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods believes he can win a sixth green jacket this week at the 2022 Masters.

While his final decision will come on Wednesday, Woods said he plans to participate as of now.

Woods owns the best career-made cut percentage — 96% at 22-for-23 — of any player at the Masters since it first implemented a cut in 1957, per ESPN Stats & Info.

While the world waits to find out if Woods will ever be the same, or at least has the potential to be something close to what he once was, people took to social media to express how they felt about the news.

Some individuals are planning around Woods’ tee time.

TIGER WOODS ON COMPETING AT MASTERS: ‘AS OF RIGHT NOW, I FEEL LIKE I AM GOING TO PLAY

While others are reflecting on Woods’ journey. Looking back, it is hard to imagine the golfer returning to business as usual given the severity of his one-car crash back in February 2021– which nearly caused him to have his right leg amputated— but here he is!

Barstool’s golf writer tweeted, “Tiger.10:34 AM Thursday. Be there.”

It’s safe to say people are excited to see Woods back on the green.

